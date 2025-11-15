Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

NASDAQ LANDM opened at $25.01 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

