Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
NASDAQ LANDM opened at $25.01 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.
About Gladstone Land
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- What is a Dividend King?
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.