ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,009 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $72.73.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4515 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.