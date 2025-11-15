Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 850,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 364,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 22,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.26%.

Enterprise Products Partners announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

