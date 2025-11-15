Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.04.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIK. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 248.3% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 492,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 351,349 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter worth $361,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 26,819 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 306,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 97,243 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 523,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 56,487 shares during the period. 29.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

