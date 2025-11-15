Insider Buying: Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Director Acquires $21,040.00 in Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $21,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,091 shares in the company, valued at $458,098.66. The trade was a 4.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

On Thursday, August 21st, John Mccartney bought 974 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,162.20.

On Monday, August 18th, John Mccartney purchased 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00.

On Friday, August 15th, John Mccartney purchased 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:GRNT opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.38%.The firm had revenue of $150.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRNT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Granite Ridge Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,249,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 193,912 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $2,235,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $5,860,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.