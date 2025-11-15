ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 22.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at $5,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $2,734,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $129.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $99.84 and a twelve month high of $135.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.79.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $585.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 19.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 145.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

