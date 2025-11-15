Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on November 28th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $41.94.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Reaves Utility Income Fund
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.