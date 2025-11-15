comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director Sells $16,699.42 in Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) Director William Paul Livek sold 2,206 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $16,699.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 203,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,542.70. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Paul Livek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, William Paul Livek sold 2,002 shares of comScore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $13,713.70.

On Tuesday, November 11th, William Paul Livek sold 3,735 shares of comScore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $26,593.20.

comScore Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. comScore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of comScore in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of comScore

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in comScore stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of comScore at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

