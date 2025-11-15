Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 9th

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.
Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 289.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.
Highwoods Properties Trading Up 0.4%
Highwoods Properties stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $33.11.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
