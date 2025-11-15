Financial Life Planners Buys 64 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Financial Life Planners increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,566,005,000 after buying an additional 29,053,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,392,124,000 after buying an additional 157,473 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,820,677,000 after buying an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,084,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,138,527,000 after acquiring an additional 120,272 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $967,193,000 after acquiring an additional 225,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $790.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $785.07 and its 200 day moving average is $709.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $841.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $786.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

