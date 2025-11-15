ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $180.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on ARM from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on ARM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

ARM stock opened at $139.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.77. ARM has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $183.16. The company has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 179.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 4.11.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ARM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in ARM by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of ARM by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ARM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in ARM by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

