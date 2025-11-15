Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 200,772 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,772 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of CBRE Group worth $46,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in CBRE Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.89.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.3%

CBRE Group stock opened at $153.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.49 and its 200 day moving average is $146.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

