Intech Investment Management LLC Has $62.70 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises 0.6% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fair Isaac worth $62,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 29.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,193,000 after acquiring an additional 72,518 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,463,202,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,183,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 48,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,164,000 after buying an additional 35,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.3%

FICO opened at $1,742.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,400.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,631.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,664.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $32,252,997. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,118.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.