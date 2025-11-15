Wells Fargo & Company Increases Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $95.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s previous close.

CSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at $10,701,086.72. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,383. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.