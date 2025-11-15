Keyvantage Wealth LLC Invests $217,000 in KLA Corporation $KLAC

Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $1,134.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $1,284.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,100.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $938.54.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 113.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.33 EPS. KLA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 7.920-9.480 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $1,060.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $1,070.00 to $1,485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of KLA from $1,170.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,241.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 13,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total value of $12,090,654.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,128,418. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.10, for a total transaction of $12,997,089.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,704,954.10. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

