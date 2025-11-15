LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $12.16 Million Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 135,303 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.22% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $12,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 154.5% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE AMG opened at $257.80 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.22 and a 12 month high of $265.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.39 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $3,696,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 158,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,666,771.30. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $295.00 price target on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

