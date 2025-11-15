Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Price

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank Of Canada from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 378.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRBP. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 20th. Benchmark restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 12,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $220,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,787.26. This trade represents a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 8,973 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $153,797.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 138,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,525.18. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 41,674 shares of company stock valued at $713,870 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 20,000,000.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 200,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,538,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 72,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 45,332 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Atle Fund Management AB raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 175,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 77,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Recommended Stories

