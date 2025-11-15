Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.55 Billion Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,321,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,641 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up about 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.62% of Spotify Technology worth $2,548,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $213,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.8% in the second quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.86.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:SPOT opened at $634.57 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $443.21 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $679.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

