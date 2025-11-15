Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 618,954 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,984,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618,954 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.18% of McKesson worth $2,919,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $475,235,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4,559.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,840,000 after acquiring an additional 418,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in McKesson by 33.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,927,000 after acquiring an additional 365,484 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 650,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,760,000 after purchasing an additional 312,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 636,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,441,000 after purchasing an additional 257,670 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,614.64. This trade represents a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $857.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $887.69.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $842.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $773.51 and a 200-day moving average of $729.42. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $558.13 and a one year high of $867.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

