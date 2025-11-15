Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Kane Investment Management Inc.

Kane Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Kane Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $217.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.77. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $220.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

