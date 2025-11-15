Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 million. Worksport had a negative return on equity of 93.40% and a negative net margin of 134.19%. Worksport updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Worksport Price Performance

Worksport stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.27. Worksport has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WKSP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Worksport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Worksport in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Worksport in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Worksport

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Worksport stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Worksport worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.

Featured Stories

