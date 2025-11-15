SLB Limited $SLB Shares Bought by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in SLB were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLB in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLB in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLB by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SLB by 51.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLB during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of SLB in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on shares of SLB and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $2,261,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,692.99. This represents a 27.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,412,927.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 175,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,607.50. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 138,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB Trading Up 1.8%

SLB stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SLB Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. SLB’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

About SLB

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

