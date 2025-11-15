Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 30,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,364.08. The trade was a 7.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of FIS stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.45. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 592.59%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

