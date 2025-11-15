OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 250 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,426,407,000 after buying an additional 214,224 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after acquiring an additional 864,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,050,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,080,388,000 after purchasing an additional 169,562 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $878,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,394 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $216.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.41 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.89. The company has a market cap of $241.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 39.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total transaction of $16,767,187.20. Following the sale, the director owned 635,014,604 shares in the company, valued at $152,454,306,128.32. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,971,041 shares of company stock worth $470,946,486. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.83.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

