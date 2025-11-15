Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 1,301 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 276.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,864,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,823,000 after buying an additional 1,247,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,141,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,089,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $181.63 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.75 and a 200 day moving average of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 94.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

