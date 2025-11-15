OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,730 Shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF $DMBS

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,875,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,022,000 after purchasing an additional 103,867 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 950,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 584,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,669,000 after buying an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 568,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,890,000 after acquiring an additional 314,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 161,347 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DMBS opened at $49.65 on Friday. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08.

About DoubleLine Mortgage ETF

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

