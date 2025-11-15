L & S Advisors Inc Takes $231,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $91.80.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

