Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $289.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.51. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $308.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.56%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.