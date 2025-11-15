2,823 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Bought by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,823 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 63.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,278,000 after acquiring an additional 153,948 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,606,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 101,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EME. William Blair began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.83.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE EME opened at $619.91 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.89 and a 12 month high of $778.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $662.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.25.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.80 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.02%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,130.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

