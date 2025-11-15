Bank of America Cuts Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $36.00

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on Invitation Home and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVH

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $688.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is presently 122.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Home

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Home by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,026,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,862,000 after purchasing an additional 719,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the second quarter worth $1,693,992,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,159,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,334,000 after buying an additional 460,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Home by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,855,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,018,000 after buying an additional 309,953 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Home by 8.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,487,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,922,000 after buying an additional 1,168,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.