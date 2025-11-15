Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Has $7.72 Million Position in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,504 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Woodward worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 189.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 2,218.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $260.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $274.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWD. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Woodward to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on Woodward and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Woodward from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $427,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,680.16. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

