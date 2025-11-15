Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. This represents a 0.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 3,800 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,307.73. The trade was a 10.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares worth $506,660. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 22.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 643,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after buying an additional 117,750 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 431.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,569,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,971,000 after buying an additional 5,333,986 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,978,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,315,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

