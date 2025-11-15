Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,544,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,503,787,000 after purchasing an additional 365,537 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $11,421,213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,015,557,000 after purchasing an additional 907,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,760,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,062,509,000 after purchasing an additional 542,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,378 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $713.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $652.50.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $545.31 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $568.49 and a 200-day moving average of $569.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

