Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes $7.72 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 99,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 374.7% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of -665.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,709,226.33. This trade represents a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

