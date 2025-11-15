Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. David Kennon Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.40. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2974 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

