Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.69 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $1,802,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of -84.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

