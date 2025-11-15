Waters Corporation $WAT Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,202 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.61% of Waters worth $539,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Waters by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,070,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,131,757,000 after buying an additional 416,669 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,125,000 after acquiring an additional 276,433 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $94,028,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 287,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,285,000 after acquiring an additional 216,825 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,272,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,680,334,000 after purchasing an additional 173,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Rothschild Redb raised Waters to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.57.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $379.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Waters Corporation has a 52-week low of $275.05 and a 52-week high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%.The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

