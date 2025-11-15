PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $23.54 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $23,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1,526.7% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $114.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $115.84.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,110. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $193,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,450. The trade was a 55.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price objective on Aflac and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

