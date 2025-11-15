Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.11 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 186.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE opened at $45.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 9.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.