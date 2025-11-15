Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF $XSLV Shares Sold by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,731 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,192,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,011,000. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $240.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.