Anteris Technologies Global (AVR) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) is one of 142 public companies in the “MED INSTRUMENTS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Anteris Technologies Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Anteris Technologies Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Anteris Technologies Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anteris Technologies Global 1 0 4 0 2.60 Anteris Technologies Global Competitors 1198 3814 7150 268 2.52

Anteris Technologies Global currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 347.15%. As a group, “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies have a potential upside of 21.84%. Given Anteris Technologies Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anteris Technologies Global is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anteris Technologies Global -3,944.93% -252.71% -169.61% Anteris Technologies Global Competitors -85.47% -113.30% -22.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anteris Technologies Global $2.70 million -$76.29 million -3.10 Anteris Technologies Global Competitors $1.75 billion $196.07 million 5.68

Anteris Technologies Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Anteris Technologies Global. Anteris Technologies Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of shares of all “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Anteris Technologies Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Anteris Technologies Global peers beat Anteris Technologies Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Anteris Technologies Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Anteris Technologies Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anteris Technologies Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.