SG Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in GATX Corporation $GATX

SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of GATX worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in GATX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 12.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GATX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on GATX in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GATX from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Geoffrey Phillips sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $354,354.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,307.60. This trade represents a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 979 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $161,877.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,077 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,281.95. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 15,714 shares of company stock worth $2,617,811 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX stock opened at $157.14 on Friday. GATX Corporation has a 1-year low of $139.44 and a 1-year high of $178.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.22). GATX had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 18.35%.The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

