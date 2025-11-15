SG Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Mama’s Creations, Inc. $MAMA

SG Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,830 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Mama’s Creations worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAMA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 55,173 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mama’s Creations by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 148,147 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 356,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 116,110 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 170.1% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 332,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 209,680 shares during the period. Finally, Expect Equity LLC raised its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 49.8% during the first quarter. Expect Equity LLC now owns 283,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 94,117 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mama’s Creations Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MAMA opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.37 and a beta of 0.68. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shirley Romig sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $174,475.02. This trade represents a 18.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 65,220 shares of Mama’s Creations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $710,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 598,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,407.40. This trade represents a 9.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,732 shares of company stock valued at $788,544. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAMA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mama’s Creations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Mama’s Creations from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

Featured Stories

