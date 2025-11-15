Jardine Matheson (LON:JAR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.63 and traded as high as GBX 67.56. Jardine Matheson shares last traded at GBX 67.56, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.11. The company has a market capitalization of £199.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

