Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $0.66. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.6669, with a volume of 34,850 shares trading hands.

Greystone Logistics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 1.66%.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

