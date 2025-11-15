Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.66 and traded as low as C$0.57. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 19,800 shares traded.

Petro-Victory Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.98, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.66. The company has a market cap of C$12.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -2.50.

Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas resources in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

