K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.25 and traded as low as GBX 37.55. K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 40, with a volume of 1,167,285 shares.

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £17.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 59.25.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Solutions segments.

