ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.56 and traded as low as GBX 2.33. ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 2.35, with a volume of 1,682,496 shares.

ANGLE Trading Down 11.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of £7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.56.

ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX (2.87) earnings per share for the quarter. ANGLE had a negative net margin of 890.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. Research analysts anticipate that ANGLE plc will post -8.6599997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

