Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.97 and traded as low as $44.13. Cogeco shares last traded at $44.44, with a volume of 216 shares.

Cogeco Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97.

About Cogeco

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.