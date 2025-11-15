Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.50 and traded as high as GBX 79.80. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 79.60, with a volume of 17,244,053 shares changing hands.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Trading Up 0.5%
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider James Stewart bought 12,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 per share, with a total value of £10,017.54. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sequoia Economic Infrastructure
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.